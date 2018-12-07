VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Honors Cyndi Lauper Singing 'Time After Time' at Billboard Women in Music

Tituss Burgess performed a rousing rendition of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" Thursday night at the Billboard's Women in Music event which took place at New York's Pier 36. His beautiful performance ended with a standing ovation for himself and for Lauper who accepted the her award right after. Lauper received the Icon Award at the gala and Ariana Grande was honored as Billboard's Woman of the Year.

Check out the full performance below!

Burgess made his Broadway debut in the musical Good Vibrations as Eddie in 2005, and then appeared in Jersey Boys in 2005 as Hal Miller. He originated the role of "Sebastian the Crab" in the musical The Little Mermaid in 2007 and went on to the role of Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the revival of Guys and Dolls in 2009. He has also performed in several regional theater productions, including The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar. On television Tituss is known for his appearances in 30 Rock, and for his portrayal as Titus Andromedon on Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which he's received two Emmy nominations for. He is currently working on adapting The Preacher's Wife for the stage.

Related Articles