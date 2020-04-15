VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs a Soliloquy From HAMLET, as Part of Sydney Theatre Company's STC Virtual Series

Tim Minchin has taken part in Sydney Theatre Company's STC Virtual series with a soliloquy from 'Hamlet'. Here he brings his remarkable insight and humour to 'O, What A Rogue And Peasant Slave Am I' - an iconic monologue of inner conflict and self awareness.

Watch the video below!

The STC Virtual series is a key initiative in keeping Sydney's community of artists and audience connected.

STC needs your help to keep this community strong, both now and in the future. They are asking for donations, via the following link: www.sydneytheatre.com.au/donate.

STC is also asking that patrons consider a donation to the Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW, an organisation that responds to immediate needs of artists in crisis. Donate at www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au.





