VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs His New Song 'I'll Take Lonely Tonight'

Tim Minchin has recorded a new song, called "I'll Take Lonely Tonight", to be released later this year. In anticipation of the song's official release, Minchin took to YouTube to post himself performing the song at his piano.

Minchin is encouraging people to give the song a listen and perform their own cover, and he even provided the chords so people can play along.

Chords if you can't be bothered going to ye olde website. (lyrics in YouTube vid description too). pic.twitter.com/pznwEfqszQ - Tim Minchin (@timminchin) April 27, 2020

Tim Minchin has been celebrated globally for writing the music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical, which has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record seven Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and five Tony Awards. It continues to run in the West End and has already played in over 50 cities worldwide. He also wrote music and lyrics for the musical adaption of Groundhog Day, which after an acclaimed limited run at The Old Vic in London in 2016, debuted on Broadway in April 2017 and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical in 2017.

Meanwhile, Minchin has ruffled feathers in Australia with his ARIA-nominated charity single, Come Home Cardinal Pell and the Marriage Equality parody, I Still Call Australia Homophobic. His UWA Graduation speech has been watched by tens of millions of people worldwide.





