VIDEO: The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Holds Virtual Benefit Gala Featuring Jonathan Groff, Carole King, and More!

The gala has evolved over time, but the touchstone of the festivities remains the same.

Sep. 19, 2020  

The show must go on, and it will! The Fandango Benefit Gala tradition Founder Paul Newman created 30 years ago has evolved over time, but the touchstone of the festivities remains the same - a variety show with campers performing musical numbers, families sharing inspirational stories and celebrity friends joining them center stage.

The virtual Gala features six talented campers who perform alongside a stellar lineup of celebrity friends, including Stephen Colbert, Dane DeHaan, Jonathan Groff, Melissa Joan Hart, Ethan Hawke, Tyler Hoechlin, Carole King, John Lithgow, Aasif Mandvi, Bridget Moynahan, Steven Pasquale, Rhonda Ross, Luke Wilson, Anna Wood and additional surprise guests!

