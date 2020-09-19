VIDEO: The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Holds Virtual Benefit Gala Featuring Jonathan Groff, Carole King, and More!
The gala has evolved over time, but the touchstone of the festivities remains the same.
The show must go on, and it will! The Fandango Benefit Gala tradition Founder Paul Newman created 30 years ago has evolved over time, but the touchstone of the festivities remains the same - a variety show with campers performing musical numbers, families sharing inspirational stories and celebrity friends joining them center stage.
The virtual Gala features six talented campers who perform alongside a stellar lineup of celebrity friends, including Stephen Colbert, Dane DeHaan, Jonathan Groff, Melissa Joan Hart, Ethan Hawke, Tyler Hoechlin, Carole King, John Lithgow, Aasif Mandvi, Bridget Moynahan, Steven Pasquale, Rhonda Ross, Luke Wilson, Anna Wood and additional surprise guests!
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Melissa Villaseñor Does Her Impression of Lin-Manuel Miranda on CONAN
- VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for BOY•FRIENDS, Featuring Andy Mientus, Jen Damiano, Julia Murney, and More!
- VIDEO: Ben Platt & Kelly Clarkson React to Their Cover of 'Make You Feel My Love'
- VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for SONG EXPLODER on Netflix