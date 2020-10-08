VIDEO: The Cast of THE WEST WING Reunites for HBO Stage Special

The special airs October 15th on HBO Max.

With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which will premiere on the platform on October 15. This timely special marks the first time in 17 years that the original cast of the Emmy®- and Peabody Award-winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series will come together with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for a special theatrical stage presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode from the show's third season. The West Wing stars Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the episode. To support the importance of voting and to raise awareness for HBO Max's A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, TNT will air Friday marathons of The West Wing, starting on October 9 leading up to the general election in November with election-themed episodes.



Additionally, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will include act breaks with guest appearances from When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.



The creative team and cast organized this historic production in order to raise awareness for and support the vital mission of When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama which was founded to increase participation in every election in America. In honor of the special, WarnerMedia will make a donation to When We All Vote.



A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director. The production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You