VIDEO: The Cast of MATILDA Performs 'When I Grow Up' in Rehearsals; Booking Extension Announced

The cast of Matilda is celebrating their upcoming opening night on 16 September, 2021 with a new video from the rehearsal room as they gather to sing 'When I Grow Up.'

The video stars the four actresses rotating the role of Matilda, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Zoe Simon, along with the ensemble.

Watch the video below!

Additionally, ahead of reopening their production of Matilda The Musical on Thursday 16 September at the Cambridge Theatre in London, the Royal Shakespeare Company announced a booking extension through to 29 May 2022 for individuals and through to 16 December 2022 for groups and schools. For further information visit www.matildathemusical.com .

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the theatre production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Matilda The Musical is produced by Executive Producers Denise Wood and Griselda Yorke for the Royal Shakespeare Company. The production was developed with the support of Jeanie O'Hare and the RSC Literary Department.