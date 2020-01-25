VIDEO: The Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Sings 'Born to be Brave' Buspool Karaoke-Style

Click Here for More Articles on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! cast sang along to "Born to Be Brave," a song from the series, on a bus. In the segment they call "Buspool Karaoke," watch the cast members belt out the original song!

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" was created by Tim Federle.The series is executive produced by Federle, Oliver Goldstick and two-time Emmy Award-winning "High School Musical" executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush.

The scripted Disney+ series introduces 10 main characters: Nini (Rodrigo), Ricky (Bassett), Gina (Sofia Wylie), E.J. (Matt Cornett), Ashlyn (Julia Lester), Kourtney (Dara Renee'), Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez), Big Red (Larry Saperstein), Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) - a group of drama students and faculty members at East High, the Utah high school where the original "High School Musical" movie was filmed. Through the course of 10 episodes, these characters count down from auditions to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical." They have budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theatre and music can provide.





