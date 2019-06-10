VIDEO: The Cast Of THE CHER SHOW Performs 'Believe' at the TONY AWARDS

An abundance of Chers, led by Stephanie J. Block, with dazzling looks from throughout the Pop icon's colorful career join together to salute the talented star during The Cher Show's performance at the 2019 Tony Awards.

Watch the performance below!

"The Cher Show," a new bio musical featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice and directed by Tony nominee Jason Moore, is currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre. The show stars Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicksand Micaela Diamond (in her Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career.

They are joined by Tony nominee Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Tony nominee Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allmanand Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt. "The Cher Show" is produced by Cher, Flody Suarez and four-time Tony winner Jeffrey Seller ("Hamilton"). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.TheCherShowBroadway.com.

Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You