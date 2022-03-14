Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Aging Ingenue
THE AGING INGENUE Panel: Broadway's Leading Ladies Discuss the Joys of Getting Older in the Industry

The discussion is hosted by Sara Jean Ford and features Kate Baldwin, Ashley Blanchet, Victoria Clark, Ali Ewoldt and Kate Reinders.

Mar. 14, 2022  

Every Wednesday, BroadwayWorld brings you new episodes of The Aging Ingénue- a fun, quirky, musical vignette series - telling the story of Claire (Sara Jean Ford) as a Broadway starlette all grown up, struggling to navigate her new reality as an aging actor & mother - all while singing songs that she is far too old to sing.

But what is ist really like growing older in show business? In the video below, Ford pulls together five leading ladies of Broadway (Kate Baldwin, Ashley Blanchet, Victoria Clark, Ali Ewoldt and Kate Reinders) to discuss what it means to be an ingénue and how they've found their place in the industry.

"[Since launching the series], a lot of women have reached out to me. Women who are not in the industry have reached out to me to say thank you for telling this story," explained Ford. "Most women have been very supportive, but some have been mad at me for exposing our secrets! It's almost like they're upset that I'm talking about it... like we're not supposed to talk about getting older."

Click here to watch episodes 1-4 and below to watch the full panel. Plus, check back on Wednesday to catch Episode 5!

