THE AGING INGENUE Panel: Broadway's Leading Ladies Discuss the Joys of Getting Older in the Industry

But what is ist really like growing older in show business? In the video below, Ford pulls together five leading ladies of Broadway (Kate Baldwin, Ashley Blanchet, Victoria Clark, Ali Ewoldt and Kate Reinders) to discuss what it means to be an ingénue and how they've found their place in the industry.

"[Since launching the series], a lot of women have reached out to me. Women who are not in the industry have reached out to me to say thank you for telling this story," explained Ford. "Most women have been very supportive, but some have been mad at me for exposing our secrets! It's almost like they're upset that I'm talking about it... like we're not supposed to talk about getting older."

