VIDEO: Terrence Mann Talks Joining The Company of Variety Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Variety Theatre will present The Little Mermaid, October 18 through October 21 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center and they have a special guest to take on the role of King Triton, Terrence Mann!

Mann is known on Broadway as the original Rum Tum Tugger in "Cats," the original Inspector Javert in "Les Miserables," and the original beast in "Beauty and the Beast," among many others.

Hear Mann talk about his experience thus far in the video below!

Variety Theatre, celebrating 10 years in the St. Louis region has an inclusive children's ensemble that performs with a professional adult cast.

Tickets start at just $18 for "Disney's The Little Mermaid" with performances here at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. Six shows, and these performers, both seasoned, and some just starting out will wow audiences under the sea and under the lights.

