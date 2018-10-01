VIDEO: Taron Egerton Stars as Elton John in the Trailer for ROCKETMAN

Paramount Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for ROCKETMAN, an epic musical fantasy about the UNCENSORED human story of Sir Elton John's breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Watch the trailer below!

Taron Egerton stars as Elton John, from his days at the Royal Academy of Music to his RISE in the rock 'n' roll scene of the 1970s and '80s and his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in the '90s to international superstardom. Dexter Fletcher will direct.

John and David Furnish are producing under their Rocket Pictures banner, along with Matthew Vaughn, who directed John (playing a heightened version of himself) in the Kingsman sequel, and his Marv Films.

Egerton is best known for his roles in the British television series The Smoke and the 2014 action comedy film Kingsman: The Secret Service. He has also played Edward Brittain in the 2014 drama film Testament of Youth, appeared in the 2015 crime thriller film Legend, starred as Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards in the 2016 biographical film Eddie the Eagle, voiced Johnny in the 2016 animated musical film Sing, and reprised his role in the 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. His upcoming films include Billionaire Boys Club and Robin Hood.

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You