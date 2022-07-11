Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUSIC MAN
VIDEO: Sutton Foster Talks MUSIC MAN Pre-Show Ritual With Hugh Jackman on LIVE

The Music Man is now playing on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Jul. 11, 2022  

Sutton Foster sat down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest of LIVE! to discuss her current Broadway run in The Music Man.

During the interview, she discussed her pre-show ritual with Hugh Jackman, which they call "carpet chats," in which they sit down and talk before every performance.

"We've become really good friends and we just talk and catch up on our day," Foster shared. "Thats been one of the best parts of this whole thing is that I've made this wonderful new friend."

Foster also discussed her love of crafting. The Tony-winner is a "pro-crocheter" and released a book about in 2021, titled "Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life."

"For me, it's how I've dealt with anxiety, all the ups and downs of life, the waiting for my daughter to be born, the opening of a Broadway show," Foster stated. "It's a way to sort of focus my energy into something productive and not looking at my phone."

The Broadway revival of The Music Man is now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre, starring Tony-winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, also stars Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

Joining the cast are Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing rounding out the ensemble.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances.

The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."



