VIDEO: Sting and the Cast of THE LAST SHIP Take Their Opening Night Bow in San Francisco

Click Here for More Articles on THE LAST SHIP International Tour

Sting's The Last Ship is now playing at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre through March 22!

Check out a video of the cast taking their opening night bow below!

17-time Grammy Award®-winner Sting will star as shipyard foreman, 'Jackie White,' and will perform the role at every performance. He is joined by Frances McNamee as 'Meg,' Jackie Morrison as 'Peggy White' and Oliver Savile as 'Gideon Fletcher.'

The remainder of the entirely British cast comprises Marc Akinfolarin, Joe Caffrey, Matt Corner, Susan Fay, Orla Gormley, Annie Grace, Sean Kearns, Oliver Kearney, David Muscat, Tom Parsons, Joseph Peacock, Sophie Reid, Hannah Richardson and Jade Sophia Vertannes.

Inspired by Sting's album, "The Soul Cages," THE LAST SHIP tells the story of Gideon, a prodigal son returning home after 17 years at sea to find that the local shipyard his town was built around is closing and Meg, the love he left behind, has moved on. Tensions flare and picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie White (Sting) rallies the workers to take over the shipyard and build one last ship.

Completely reimagined since its Broadway debut in 2014, THE LAST SHIP is a love story, a tale of family and friendship, and a passionate homage to the community Sting grew up in. This "thrilling and stirring musical" (The Guardian) features a Tony-nominated original score by Sting including some of his best-loved songs "Island of Souls," "All This Time," and "When We Dance."

Following its engagement in San Francisco, The Last Ship heads to Washington D.C. at The National Theatre; St. Paul, MN at the Ordway and Detroit, MI at the Detroit Opera House.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/TheLastShip-SF.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You