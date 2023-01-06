VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Pays Tribute to Frank Galati on THE LATE SHOW

During last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert paid tribute to the late director, writer, and actor, Frank Galati.

In the clip, Colbert wished a heartfelt farewell to the Chicago theater legend, who was a former professor of Colbert's. Colbert credits Galati with teaching him many things about what it means to be a performer.

Also seen in the clip is Colbert discussing Galati's legacy with John Lithgow during a commercial break at a recent taping of The Late Show.

Galati was a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company since 1985. Frank won two Tony Awards for his adaptation and direction of Steppenwolf's production of The Grapes of Wrath on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony Award in 1998 for directing the musical Ragtime.

Although he is known primarily as a director of epic plays and musicals (Steppenwolf's Homebody/Kabul, Broadway's Ragtime) is also known for being an actor (Steppenwolf's The Drawer Boy, The Tempest) and adaptor (Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay for The Accidental Tourist).

Read his fully obituary here.




