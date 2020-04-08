Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Something Beautiful' in #54BelowatHome Clip
Following a postponement of programming due to the COVID-19 developments, Feinstein's/54 Below is opening its vaults and launching a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.
Watch Stephanie J. Block Sings Something Beautiful!
#54BelowatHome will feature shows from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives, which will be streamed as one-time only events on YouTube at a scheduled date and time.