VIDEO: Sophie Hearn Performs a Song From LIFE AFTER as Part of the Old Globe's Flashback Series

Sophie Hearn made her Globe debut in 2019 in the American premiere of Life After. In this Flashbacks video, she talks about the musical and shares with us her performance of the song "Poetry."

Shows may close, but the fun lives on! Flashbacks videos brings you songs and scenes from the Globe productions you have loved, with an introduction by a member of the cast or creative team, who will give you backstage stories and fond memories of their time with the show. Jump back in time with us and relive all the excitement from the Globe's stages.





