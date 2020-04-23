Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Sophie Hearn Performs a Song From LIFE AFTER as Part of the Old Globe's Flashback Series

Article Pixel Apr. 23, 2020  

Sophie Hearn made her Globe debut in 2019 in the American premiere of Life After. In this Flashbacks video, she talks about the musical and shares with us her performance of the song "Poetry."

Check out the video below!

Shows may close, but the fun lives on! Flashbacks videos brings you songs and scenes from the Globe productions you have loved, with an introduction by a member of the cast or creative team, who will give you backstage stories and fond memories of their time with the show. Jump back in time with us and relive all the excitement from the Globe's stages.

VIDEO: Sophie Hearn Performs a Song From LIFE AFTER as Part of the Old Globe's Flashback Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: AMERICAN IDIOT Original Broadway Cast Sings '21 Guns' to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Improvises a Quarantine-Inspired Song For Conan O'Brien
  • VIDEO: Andrea and Matteo Bocelli Perform 'Fall On Me'
  • VIDEO: Watch the Promo For Episode 11 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST