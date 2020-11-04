VIDEO: Sondheim Surprises Composer With Dementia After His Song Goes Viral

"Thank you for that lovely tune that you invented, which I can't wait to steal," he joked.

Stephen Sondheim recently surprised a composer with dementia by sending him a video after his song went viral.

Paul Harvey, an 80-year-old composer, recorded a two minute piece with the help of his son, Nick, which gained attention on Twitter.

Radio 4's Broadcasting House featured the song, which led to listeners suggesting that it should be played by an orchestra. The show's host, Paddy O'Connell, arranged for the song to be recorded by the BBC Philharmonic. The song went to number one on the iTunes and Amazon charts last week.

That's when the legendary Sondheim sent Harvey his video.

"I just wanted to thank you so much for the compliments you gave me," Sondheim said in the video. "Also thank you for that lovely tune that you invented, which I can't wait to steal," he joked.

Watch the full video below!

