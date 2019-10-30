VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Performs Rendition Of Sondheim's 'Finishing the Hat'

We're getting a peek inside Shoshana Bean's latest dressing room session, this time performing Stephen Sondheim's classic song 'Finishing the Hat' from Sunday in the Park with George. Bean states in the video's description, "Sondheim is the musical theater Bible. . .and Sunday in the Park is one of my favorite shows of all time." Check out the video below to see Bean, alongside Nir Felder in guitar, give their new take on the musical theatre staple!

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless albums and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very ?rst replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.





