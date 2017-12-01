VIDEO: Shoshana Bean & Cynthia Erivo Join Forces on a Taylor Swift Hit!

Two of the biggest voices on Broadway, Shoshana Bean and Cynthia Erivo, have joined forces and the result is your must-watch treat of the day.

Bean writes: "It's not often that I moved to do a cover. I have to be pretty crazy about the song. This one was love at first listen and has STAYED on repeat. And who better to make music with than this brilliant friend of mine? In the 4 years we've known each other this marks the FIRST time we've actually sung together."

Enjoy their rendition of Taylor Swift's "I Did Something Bad" below!

Shoshana Bean's independent solo releases have topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK in peak positions including #1, and her latest release earned her a hot shot debut at #10 on the Billboard Blues charts. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray and starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba, the green-skinned witch, in Wicked. Most recently she appeared as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and in the pre-Broadway production of the new musical Beaches as CeeCee Bloom, for which she earned a Jeff Award Nomination for best lead actress in a musical.

Aside from her Tony-winning role in Broadway's revival of THE COLOR PURPLE, Erivo also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, and her performance on THE TODAY SHOW nabbed she and the cast a Daytime Creative Emmy. The actress also starred in the UK tour of SISTER ACT and played 'Celie' in the Menier Chocolate Factory production of THE COLOR PURPLE in 2013. Erivo's upcoming big screen projects include WIDOWS alongside Viola Davis and the Harriet Tubman biopic HARRIET.

