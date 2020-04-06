Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Shakespeare's Globe Streams HAMLET Today
Shakespeare's Globe will be streaming Hamlet for free on its YouTube channel today at 7pm GMT, or 2pm EST.
Stream it live below!
Shakespeare's Globe will also be streaming the below six productions for free over the coming months:
- Hamlet (2018) - Streaming from Monday 6 April, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 19 April
- Romeo & Juliet (2019) - Streaming from Monday 20 April, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 3 May
- A Midsummer Night's Dream (2013) - Streaming from Monday 4 May, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 17 May
- The Two Noble Kinsmen (2018) - Streaming from Monday 18 May, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 31 May
- The Winter's Tale (2018) - Streaming from Monday 1 June, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 14 June
- The Merry Wives of Windsor (2019) - Streaming from Monday 15 June, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 28 June
Further information on all of the company's online content and learning resources can be found on the website here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
According to reports by ABC affiliates, but not yet confirmed, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
8,578 Audience Members of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Seoul Will Be Monitored After Two Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19
The Seoul City government will monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended a performance of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu,... (read more)
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Original Cast Recording Released Today
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical based on the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film, has announced that Ghostlight Records has released its original... (read more)
Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus But Has 'Fully Recovered'
Sara Bareilles has revealed in an Instagram story that she had coronavirus, but has 'fully recovered.'... (read more)
Disney Theatricals Releases Downloadable Children's Activities For THE LION KING, FROZEN, and More
Disney Theatrical Productions is offering free downloadable creative activities for educators and parents from their shows, including The Lion King, M... (read more)
According to reports by ABC affiliates, but not yet confirmed, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
8,578 Audience Members of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Seoul Will Be Monitored After Two Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19
The Seoul City government will monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended a performance of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu,... (read more)
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Original Cast Recording Released Today
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical based on the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film, has announced that Ghostlight Records has released its original... (read more)
Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus But Has 'Fully Recovered'
Sara Bareilles has revealed in an Instagram story that she had coronavirus, but has 'fully recovered.'... (read more)
Disney Theatricals Releases Downloadable Children's Activities For THE LION KING, FROZEN, and More
Disney Theatrical Productions is offering free downloadable creative activities for educators and parents from their shows, including The Lion King, M... (read more)