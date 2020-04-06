VIDEO: Shakespeare's Globe Streams HAMLET Today

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Shakespeare's Globe will be streaming Hamlet for free on its YouTube channel today at 7pm GMT, or 2pm EST.

Stream it live below!

Shakespeare's Globe will also be streaming the below six productions for free over the coming months:

Hamlet (2018) - Streaming from Monday 6 April, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 19 April

Romeo & Juliet (2019) - Streaming from Monday 20 April, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 3 May

A Midsummer Night's Dream (2013) - Streaming from Monday 4 May, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 17 May

The Two Noble Kinsmen (2018) - Streaming from Monday 18 May, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 31 May

The Winter's Tale (2018) - Streaming from Monday 1 June, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 14 June

The Merry Wives of Windsor (2019) - Streaming from Monday 15 June, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 28 June

Further information on all of the company's online content and learning resources can be found on the website here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You