VIDEO: Senator Chuck Schumer Discusses the Save Our Stages Act on THE LATE LATE SHOW

On a recent episode of The Late Late Show, Senator Chuck Schumer made an appearance.

James Corden asks Senator Schumer about the "Save Our Stages" Act, a bill the senator has cosponsored that would provide economic relief for the countless music venues and theaters that have been so adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Independent venues, like theaters and concert halls, are the beating heart of New York's cultural life and a driving force in the economy. These local businesses were among the first to shut down at the start of the pandemic, are struggling to stay afloat, and will be among the last to reopen," said Senator Schumer. "That's why it's so important to provide dedicated federal assistance to independent venues so when it is safe, we can gather again for music, comedy, theater and other live performances in venues that have been around for generations. I'm proud to co-sponsor the Save Our Stages Act, and I'll fight to include federal funding for independent venues in any coronavirus relief legislation."

