VIDEO: See Sarah Paulson in the Trailer for RUN on Hulu

They say you can never escape a mother’s love... but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat.

They say you can never escape a mother's love... but for Chloe, that's not a comfort - it's a threat. There's something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she's made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.

Watch the trailer below!

Sarah Paulson is acknowledged as one of today's most critically acclaimed actresses of the screen and stage. Paulson's impressive film career includes features with ensemble members Lois Smith (Griffin & Phoenix), Austin Pendleton (The Notorious Bettie Page) and John Malkovich, whom she joins in the Netflix film Bird Box. On stage, she has appeared in a wide-range of productions including the title role in Lanford Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Talley's Folly, Cherry Orchard with Alfred Molina and Annette Bening, and Broadway's The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange.



On television, Sarah Paulson's inspired performances have captured the attention of audiences and critics alike. Her portrayal of attorney Marcia Clark in AMERICAN CRIME Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson earned her numerous awards including a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and Emmy Award. Sarah also received four consecutive Emmy nominations for her character portrayals in Ryan Murphy's award-winning television series, American Horror Story. She recently starred in the Netflix series Ratched, based on the character Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You