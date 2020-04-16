VIDEO: See Matthew Rhys, John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, & More in the Trailer for HBO's PERRY MASON

HBO has shared the first teaser trailer for the upcoming drama series Perry Mason, starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys. The series will debut on Sunday, June 21 at 9:00pm ET on HBO.

1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American fiction's most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason's RELENTLESS PURSUIT of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Perry Mason also stars John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick.





