VIDEO: See Laurie Metcalf in the First Preview for THE HOMEBOUND PROJECT

THE HOMEBOUND PROJECT will be airing August 5–9, 2020 and will feature Kelli O'Hara, Amanda Seyfried and more.

The Homebound Project recently announced the lineup for its fifth and final edition of new online theater benefiting hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Laurie Metcalf, who will be performing a work by Stephen Karam, gave a preview on Twitter...

The playwrights in the fifth edition of The Homebound Project, airing August 5-9, 2020, have been given the prompt of "Homemade." Participating actors, playwrights, and directors include:

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox in a work by Melis Aker, directed by Tatiana Pandiani;

Joslyn DeFreece in a work by Lloyd Suh, directed by Colette Robert;

A work by Lena Dunham, directed by Maggie Burrows, performer TBA;

Ryan J. Haddad in a work by Christopher Oscar Peña, directed by Jaki Bradley;

Daniel K. Isaac in a work by Sylvia Khoury;

Andy Lucien in a work by Donnetta Lavinia Grays;

Laurie Metcalf in work by Stephen Karam;

Kelli O'Hara in a work by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis;

Austin Pendleton in a work by Craig Lucas, directed by Pam MacKinnon;

Cesar J. Rosado in a work by Basil Kreimendahl, directed by Samantha Soule;

Amanda Seyfried in a work by Catya McMullen; directed by Jenna Worsham; and

Johnny Sibilly in a work by Korde Arrington Tuttle, directed by Jenna Worsham.

