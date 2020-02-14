VIDEO: See Highlights From FOOTLOOSE at The Kennedy Center

This fall, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Broadway Center Stage presented its production of Footloose, the explosive Broadway musical based on the film of the same name. Check out highlights from the production below!

Footloose starred J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy, Hamilton, Broadway Center Stage: In the Heights) as Ren McCormack, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) as Ariel Moore, Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw Moore, three-time Tony Award® nominee Rebecca Luker as Vi Moore (Mary Poppins, the Kennedy Center's Little Dancer), and four-time Tony Award® nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Les Misérables) as Ethel McCormack.

The cast also featured Joshua Logan Alexander as Chuck, Michael X. Martin (My Fair Lady, The Front Page) as Wes Warnicker, Peter McPoland as Willard Hewitt, Tony Award® nominee Michael Mulheren (Kiss Me, Kate; Bright Star) as Coach Dunbar, Lena Owens as Wendy Jo, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton) as Rusty, Grace Slear as Urleen, and Rema Webb (The Color Purple, Violet) as Lulu Warnicker/Eleanor Dunbar/Betty Blast, with Brandon Burks, Claire Crause, Michele Lee, Jess LeProtto, Gregory Liles, Nick Martinez, Maximilian Sangerman, Jonathan Savage, Bethany Tesarck, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Jamar Williams.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You