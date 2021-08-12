VIDEO: See Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in the Official Trailer for AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT!

It's a huge year for upcoming Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein! She will take on the demanding role of Monica Lewinsky in Ryan Murphy's new limited series American Crime Story: Impeachment.

Watch the official trailer below.

Impeachment: American Crime Story examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones.

All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

The cast also includes Sarah Paulson, Clive Owen, Edie Falco, Taran Killam, George Salazar, Billy Eichner, and Margo Martindale.

American Crime Story: Impeachment will premiere September 7th on FX.