VIDEO: See Andrew Scott in the Trailer for NT Live's PRESENT LAUGHTER

National Theatre Live has released the trailer for Noël Coward's provocative comedy Present Laughter starring Andrew Scott and directed by Matthew Warchus.

In Present Laughter, as he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star actor Garry Essendine's colourful life is in danger of spiralling out of control. Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry's few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.

Captured live from The Old Vic in London, Present Laughter is a giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness.

Watch the trailer below!

Present Laughter will be screening in cinemas from 28 November 2019.





