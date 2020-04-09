VIDEO: Seattle Artists Come Together Virtually to Sing 'You Can't Stop the Beat'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A group of Seattle artists have come together to virtually perform 'You Can't stop the Beat', sharing the message 'Nothing can stop live theatre!'

Check out the uplifting video below!

Featuring: Alia Anton, Cynthia Jones, Sean Griffin, Carol Swarbrick, Emily Saleton, Diana Huey, Cassi Q. Kohl, Lisa Estridge, Mia Papadakis, Maya Russell, John Patrick Lowrie, Ellen McClain, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, Natalia Ortiz-Villacorta, Anne Allgood, Ann Cornelius, Bea Corely, Faith Young, Andi Alhadeff, Richard Peacock, Mari Nelson, Carolyn Dunbar, Arika Matoba, Zoe Papadakis, Shauynce Omar, Sarah Burke, and Chelsea LeValley.

