Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Seattle Artists Come Together Virtually to Sing 'You Can't Stop the Beat'

Article Pixel Apr. 9, 2020  

A group of Seattle artists have come together to virtually perform 'You Can't stop the Beat', sharing the message 'Nothing can stop live theatre!'

Check out the uplifting video below!

Featuring: Alia Anton, Cynthia Jones, Sean Griffin, Carol Swarbrick, Emily Saleton, Diana Huey, Cassi Q. Kohl, Lisa Estridge, Mia Papadakis, Maya Russell, John Patrick Lowrie, Ellen McClain, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, Natalia Ortiz-Villacorta, Anne Allgood, Ann Cornelius, Bea Corely, Faith Young, Andi Alhadeff, Richard Peacock, Mari Nelson, Carolyn Dunbar, Arika Matoba, Zoe Papadakis, Shauynce Omar, Sarah Burke, and Chelsea LeValley.

Featuring: Alia Anton, Cynthia Jones, Sean Griffin, Carol Swarbrick, Emily Saleton, Diana Huey, Cassi Q. Kohl, Lisa Estridge, Mia Papadakis, Maya Russell, John Patrick Lowrie, Ellen McClain, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, Natalia Ortiz-Villacorta, Anne Allgood, Ann Cornelius, Bea Corely, Faith Young, Andi Alhadeff, Richard Peacock, Mari Nelson, Carolyn Dunbar, Arika Matoba, Zoe Papadakis, Shauynce Omar, Sarah Burke, and Chelsea LeValley.

VIDEO: Seattle Artists Come Together Virtually to Sing 'You Can't Stop the Beat'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Reunites to Sing 'Alexander Hamilton' on John Krasinski's SOME GOOD NEWS
  • VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: New HAMILTON Parody Puts Fans in 'The Zoom Where It Happens'
  • VIDEO: Check Out This Avenue Q Parody I WISH I COULD LEAVE THIS APARTMENT