VIDEO: Scott Bakula Tells the Story of Injuring an Elderly Audience Member During THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Scott Bakula appeared as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night, February 21!

During his appearance, Bakula told James about an onstage mishap that he had to deal with early in his career during a production of The Pirates of Penzance. Bakula told the tale of how he nearly killed an audience member after a prop sword malfunctioned.

In the show, Bakula and other cast member had to toss swords to one another, when one went rogue and hit an elderly audience member in the head.

Bakula said, "as far as I know" the woman was okay.

Watch the full clip below!

