VIDEO: SUCCESSION's Brian Cox Talks Playing LBJ on Broadway on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Article Pixel Nov. 11, 2019  
VIDEO: SUCCESSION's Brian Cox Talks Playing LBJ on Broadway on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

"Succession" star Brian Cox sat down with Ryan Seacrest and guest co-host Carrie Underwood to talk about playing Lyndon B. Johnson in "The Great Society" on Broadway on today's "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

VIDEO: SUCCESSION's Brian Cox Talks Playing LBJ on Broadway on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Southern Halo Share New Lyric Video for 'Missing Mississipi'
  • Nora En Pure Remixes Above & Beyond and Seven Lions 'See The End'
  • Curved Air Announce Plans For New Projects and the Band's 50th Anniversary Year in 2020
  • Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Announces Nominations for 2020 Annual Awards