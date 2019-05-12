VIDEO: SNL Parodies BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With 'Teapot and the Beast' Sketch

May. 12, 2019  

Last night, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE parodied BEAUTY AND THE BEAST with a sketch titled 'Teapot and the Beast.'

In the sketch, enchanted objects (Melissa Villaseñor, Kyle Mooney, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day) from the Beast's (Beck Bennett) gym confront him in front of Belle (Cecily Strong) and Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson).

In the end, it is revealed that the Beast had an affair with Mrs. Potts, resulting in a son.

Watch the hilarious clip below!

It was recently announced that BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is coming back to Broadway!

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Thomas Schumacher, the president and producer of Disney Theatrical, has revealed that he is working on the revival.

"I'm not announcing location or time," he said. "But I am deep in it, so yeah, it's happening."

Read more in our previous article here.

VIDEO: SNL Parodies BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With 'Teapot and the Beast' Sketch
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


22 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Renee Zellweger Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in JUDY Trailer
  • VIDEO: Get Ready for FOSSE/VERDON with Original CHICAGO Footage!
  • VIDEO: Michael Arden Performs 'Out There' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
  • VIDEO: ZAYN and Zhavia Ward Release 'A Whole New World' From Disney's Live-Action ALADDIN Film
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston and Stephen Colbert Take THE LATE SHOW's Studio Audience Through Times Square
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Rewrote a Part of NETWORK During One Performance

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup