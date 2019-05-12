VIDEO: SNL Parodies BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With 'Teapot and the Beast' Sketch

Last night, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE parodied BEAUTY AND THE BEAST with a sketch titled 'Teapot and the Beast.'

In the sketch, enchanted objects (Melissa Villaseñor, Kyle Mooney, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day) from the Beast's (Beck Bennett) gym confront him in front of Belle (Cecily Strong) and Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson).

In the end, it is revealed that the Beast had an affair with Mrs. Potts, resulting in a son.

It was recently announced that BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is coming back to Broadway!

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Thomas Schumacher, the president and producer of Disney Theatrical, has revealed that he is working on the revival.

"I'm not announcing location or time," he said. "But I am deep in it, so yeah, it's happening."

Read more in our previous article here.





