VIDEO: Ryan McCartan Performs 'Don't Wanna Fight' At Feinstein's/54 Below

Ryan McCartan, who can currently be seen as Mac in Roundabout Theatre Company's Scotland, PA, just made his solo show debut at Feinstein's/54 Below. We're getting a peek inside the concert with his performance of 'Don't Wanna Fight' by Alabama Shakes. Check it out with the video below!

Ryan McCartan is known for his performances in Wicked, Heathers, Disney Channel's "Liv and Maddie," and currently Off-Broadway in Scotland, PA. A singer-songwriter, Broadway performer, pop music producer, and guitarist, McCartan has been creating art all over the world since the age of 8, in many different forms. This intimate evening will display his passion for many musical disciplines, ranging from clever acoustic covers of musical theater fan-favorites from his career on stage and screen, to pop classics and originals. Enjoy a relaxed evening as McCartan attempts to answer the question he is most frequently asked: How did you get here in the first place? McCartan will have an additional performance of his solo concert on Monday, December 9th at 7:00 pm.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You