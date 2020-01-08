VIDEO: Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Talk Starring in MEDEA & Life With Two Young Boys

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale stopped by THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to talk about their new Off-Broadway play Medea. The real life couple shares with Colbert what it's like being together onstage while raising two young boys.

Cannavale shares how he hears his sons talking about him and Byrne in the morning, "We hear them talking about us in the room. In the morning, before we come in." He continues, "Just, whisper sounds and 'Dada, mama.' I'm like, this is my house. It sounds like they're upset about something, like they're conspiring."

Later, Colbert asks how their play Medea, a Greek tragedy, has been updated for modern times. Byrne explains how the show has been updated, saying, "In this version, we play a couple, and we're both scientists, and my character has been responsible for a lot of his success, all of his success, really. But as in the original, you know, she doesn't get any credit for it at all."

Watch the interview below!

Simon Stone's Medea is in previews beginning January 12 in the Harvey Theater. The production will star Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids, Get Him to the Greek, You Can't Take It with You) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (Mauritius, The Motherf-er with the Hat). Produced by BAM, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, and David Lan, it comes to BAM in its US premiere.

Originally staged by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014, Medea was presented at London's Barbican in 2019, where The Guardian called it "funny, clever and harrowing in equal measure"

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS





