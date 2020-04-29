VIDEO: Rona Siddiqui Accepts the 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant

2020 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Rona Siddiqui accepts the grant with a virtual speech. In the speech, Siddiqui shares what this grant means to her.

Watch the video below!

Rona Siddiqui is composer/lyricist based in NYC. She recently won the prestigious Billie Burke Ziegfeld award. Her show Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, an autobiographical comedy about growing up bi-ethnic in America,had a reading at Playwrights Horizons Nov 2019 (dir. by Raja Feather Kelly). Other musicals include One Good Day,The Tin, and Treasure in NYC. She is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award, and the ASCAP Foundation/Max Dreyfus Scholarship. She has written pieces for Wicked's 16th anniversary commemoration Flying Free, 24 Hour Musicals, Prospect Theater Company, The Civilians, the NYC Gay Men's Chorus, and 52nd St Project, and has performed concerts of her work at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and 54 Below. Original scores she has written include The Vagina Monologues,Middletown andThe Good Person of Szechuan.





