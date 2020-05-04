VIDEO: Richard Armitage Shares His LOVE, LOVE, LOVE Memories for Roundabout's Off-Script Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, actor Richarg Armitage is sharing his fond memories of working on their 2016 production of Love, Love Love.

Check out the video below!

The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You