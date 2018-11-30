VIDEO: Regina Spektor and Ben Folds Perform 'Dear Theodosia' with the National Symphony Orchestra

Nov. 30, 2018  

In the video below, watch as Regina Spektor and Ben Folds perform 'Dear Theodosia' with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center as part of DECLASSIFIED: Ben Folds Presents Regina Spektor & Caleb Teicher which took place on November 2nd. Check out the video below!

Folds and Spektor collaborated on the song for the Hamilton Mixtape.

Volume One of "The Hamilton Mixtape" was released in 2016 and featured a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical. Among the artists featured on the recording are Sia, Usher, Chance the Rapper, Busta Rhymes, Ben Folds, Regina Spektor, and Queen Latifah.

The Hamilton cast recording has reached multi-platinum status in the United States. According to the RIAA, the original cast recording went double platinum in October 2016. The double platinum certification confirms 2 million in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales or 1500 track streams.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording was the recipient of the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and is a regular on numerous Billboard top 10 lists. It is currently available everywhere nationwide.

Click Here to Watch the Video!

