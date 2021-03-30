Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Wasn't Cast As The Lead In School Musicals

Wilson shares the story of when she fell off the roof while playing Fruma Sarah in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.

Mar. 30, 2021  
"Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson has stolen the show in countless films, but she admits that during her high school years, she was never cast as a lead role in musicals.

Wilson talks about her experiences in her high school productions of "Grease" and "Fiddler on the Roof" in the clip below!

Rebel Wilson is best known for her work in film, including starring roles in "Pitch Perfect," "Isn't It Romantic," MGM's "The Hustle," a remake of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," Her theater roles include Miss Adelaide in Guys & Dolls on the West End.

She also appeared as Jennyanydots in Tom Hooper's film adaptation of "Cats."

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


