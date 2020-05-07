VIDEO: Raymond J Lee Covers 'Home' from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway's Raymond J Lee posted a cover of 'Home' from Beauty and the Beast!

Check out the video below!

Raymond J Lee most recently appeared in The Public Theater's Soft Power. Lee's Broadway credits include Groundhog Gay, Honeymoon in Vegas, Anything Goes, Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway credits include The Wild Party (Encores!) and Two Gentlemen of Verona (The Public). Regional credits include ACT, La Jolla, MUNY, Paper Mill, PCS, PTC, and Village Theatre. Lee has appeared on TV in "Red Oaks," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," and "Smash."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You