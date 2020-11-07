VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Performs 'I Vow to Thee, My Country' at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance

Watch a clip from the performance here!

Ramin Karimloo performed recently at the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in attendance.

At the event, Karimloo performed 'I Vow to Thee, My Country.'

Watch the video below!

? SOUND ON@RaminKarimloo's powerful rendition of 'I Vow to Thee, My Country' has given us goosebumps! #FestivalofRemembrance pic.twitter.com/A2ArLCll8L - BBC Studios Events (@BBCStudiosLive) November 7, 2020

2020 marks 75 years since the end of the Second World War, and this will be reflected through veterans' first-hand experiences of service in Europe and the Far East. Wartime testimonies were read by Oscar-nominated actor Samantha Morton, star of The Sister Nina Toussaint-White, Eastenders actor Kara-Leah Fernandes and West End star Julian Ovenden. The nation's most well-known veteran, Captain Sir Tom Moore, talked to Huw about his inspirational achievements and what remembrance means to him.

Mica Paris, Freya Ridings, Marisha Wallace, Laura Main, Ramin Karimloo and Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed alongside the military musicians from the armed forces, while Michael Ball and Alfie Boe paid a surprise visit to some well-loved veterans at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The event culminated in the act of remembrance, and as the petals fall in the Royal Albert Hall, the festival pays tribute to all victims of war and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms and way of life.

The full Festival of Remembrance event can be watched at https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000pb3s.

Iranian-born Canadian singer and performer, Ramin Karimloo, is known as one of the most formidable talents in musical theatre. Critically acclaimed for his portrayal of leading roles - Jean Valjean in Les Miserables on Broadway (2014 Tony Award nominee) and London's West End as well as the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera in London, Ramin is a musical force unlike any other. He immortalized the role in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Phantom of The Opera at The Royal Albert Hall, which was one of the most widely viewed shows in PBS history. He also originated the leading role in Love Never Dies, the sequel to Phantom of the Opera, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination. In addition, he played the role of Enjolras in the 25th Anniversary of Les Miserables at the O2 Arena in London. Most recently, Ramin starred as Gleb in Anastasia on Broadway and Anatoly in Chess at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Ramin released a major label debut album, Human Heart(2012), and three EPs, Within the Six Square Inch (2007), The Road to Find Out: East (2014) and The Road to Find Out: South (2016).

