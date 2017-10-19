VIDEO: Rachel Bloom Channels Eminem & More in All-New CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Opening

Rachel Bloom channels Carrie Underwood, Eminem and more in the all-new opening for Season 3 of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND. The new season premieres this Friday, October 20th at 8 pm/ET on The CW. Check out the opening below!

In a room comprised entirely of green screen, Rachel Bloom stands on a platform, her blue gown and long dark wig blowing in fan-created wind. She's performing a group number with...well, no one. A monitor for the crew reveals she's acting opposite herself, dressed as an Eminem-style rapper. Famed music video director (and No. 1 Taylor Swift supporter) Joseph Kahn watches THE TAKE and yells cut. Her hand movement is too similar to the Carrie Underwood-esque country artist she performed as the day before. Let's try it again. Watch season 3 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

About the show: Rebecca Bunch is a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything - her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan - in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: suburban West Covina, Calif (it's only two hours from the beach! Four in traffic). CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND stars Rachel Bloom ("Robot Chicken") as Rebecca; Santino Fontana ("Frozen") as Greg; Donna Lynne Champlin ("The Good Wife") as Paula; Vincent Rodriguez III ("Hostages") as Josh; Pete Gardner ("Project X") as Darryl; and Vella Lovell as Heather ("Three Dates"). From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND is also executive produced by Bloom, along with Aline Brosh McKenna ("The Devil Wears Prada"), Marc Webb ("500 Days of Summer," "The Amazing Spider-Man" films), and Erin Ehrlich ("Awkward").

