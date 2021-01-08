VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Emily Bautista Perform 'Not Alone' From THE IN-BETWEEN

Quentin Garzon is back with another performance, this time with Emily Bautista. The pair performed "Not Alone" from The In-Between. The song features music and lyrics by Laura Tisdall.

Band:

Keyboard I, II - Marc Sokolson

Guitar - Peter Douskalis

Bass - Magdalena Kress

Trombone - Julie Dombroski

Flute - Richard Philbin

Drums - Brad Bailey

Check out the performance below!