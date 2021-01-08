VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Emily Bautista Perform 'Not Alone' From THE IN-BETWEEN
The song features music and lyrics by Laura Tisdall.
Quentin Garzon is back with another performance, this time with Emily Bautista. The pair performed "Not Alone" from The In-Between. The song features music and lyrics by Laura Tisdall.
Band:
Keyboard I, II - Marc Sokolson
Guitar - Peter Douskalis
Bass - Magdalena Kress
Trombone - Julie Dombroski
Flute - Richard Philbin
Drums - Brad Bailey
Check out the performance below!
