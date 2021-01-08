Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Emily Bautista Perform 'Not Alone' From THE IN-BETWEEN

The song features music and lyrics by Laura Tisdall.

Jan. 8, 2021  

Quentin Garzon is back with another performance, this time with Emily Bautista. The pair performed "Not Alone" from The In-Between. The song features music and lyrics by Laura Tisdall.

Band:
Keyboard I, II - Marc Sokolson
Guitar - Peter Douskalis
Bass - Magdalena Kress
Trombone - Julie Dombroski
Flute - Richard Philbin
Drums - Brad Bailey

Check out the performance below!

VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Emily Bautista Perform 'Not Alone' From THE IN-BETWEEN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You