VIDEO: Peter Gallagher Shares Memory of Working on ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY as Part of Roundabout's Off-Script Series

Apr. 24, 2020  

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Peter Gallagher is talking about sharing the stage with Kristin Chenoweth in On the Twentieth Century in 2015.

Check out the video below!

The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!

