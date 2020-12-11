VIDEO: Patti LaBelle Performs 'America To Me' on ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY

Click Here for More Articles on One Night Only: The Best of Broadway

NBC's special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway premiered last night, December 10 at 8pm ET. Cast members from Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, Chicago, Ain't Too Proud, Jersey Boys, Rent, and more performed at the event.

The special also featured performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle and appearances from Barbra Streisand, Sutton Foster, Rob McClure, Antonio Banderas, Brittney Mack, Mary-Louise Parker, Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.

Patti LaBelle performed 'America To Me' which can be watched below!

Patti LaBelle is known for her award-winning career in music, theater, film and television. More recently, she took her passion for performing and for cooking and expanded her presence into the culinary industry. LaBelle's latest ventures include a successful line of food products, the television show, Patti LaBelle's Place on the Cooking Channel, and 'New York Times Bestselling' recognition for several books.