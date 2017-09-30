VIDEO: On This Day, September 30- Billy Joel and Twyla Tharp's MOVIN' OUT Leaps Onto Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we celebrate Billy Joel and Twyla Tharp's dance musical sensation, Movin' Out, which began previews at the Richard Rodgers Theater on this day in 2002.

Movin' Out, set to the classic hits of song-writer Billy Joel, tells the story of six friends whose lives are changed through war, love, and separation during the 60s and 70s in America. The show relies on dance and Joel's narrative songs with no dialogue.

Movin' Out won 2003 Tony Awards for Best Choreography by Twyla Tharp, and Best Orchestrations by Joel and Stuart Malina. It was also nominated for Best Musical.

Related Articles