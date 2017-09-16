VIDEO: On This Day, September 16- John Leguizamo's FREAK Premieres Off-Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1997, John Leguizamo, opens Freak at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theatre. The show would go on to transfer to Broadway where it would play 144 performances and inspire another HBO special for the writer/comedian.

In Freak, Leguizamo traces his life from the very beginning of his life to his start in show business. Portraying dozens of characters, including friends, relatives and neighbors from his predominately Latin community in Queens, Leguizamo excavates his life story with humor and heart. As with his other solo outings, Leguizamo plays characters of both genders and of many different ethnicities to hilarious and illuminating effect.

Leguizamo will make his highly-anticipated return to Broadway this fall in his original one-man comedic play LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS, direct from his acclaimed engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theater, producers Nelle Nugent and Kenneth Teaton announced today.

Re-visit John's first trip to Broadway with a clip from the HBO presentation of Freak.

Related Articles