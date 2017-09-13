VIDEO: On This Day, September 13- Yul Brynner Plays 4,000 Performances in THE KING AND I

Today marks Yul Brynner's 4,000th performance of the title role in The King and I which played at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles. Brynner also did the film version of the musical.

Throughout a storied career, Brynner was best known for his portrayal of King Mongkut of Siam in the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical. The role earned the actor two Tony Awards and an Academy Award for the his performance in the film version. Ultimately Brynner played the role 4,625 times on stage.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as "Getting To Know You," "Hello Young Lovers," "Shall We Dance," "I Have Dreamed" and "Something Wonderful." Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Re-live Yul's legendary performance here, with his performance from the 1952 Tony Awards with co-star, Patricia Morrison,

