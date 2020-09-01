VIDEO: On This Day, September 1- Happy Birthday, Carolee Carmello!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to the great Carolee Carmello!

Carmello earned her first Tony nomination, as well as a Drama Desk Award, for her portrayal of Lucille Frank in the original Broadway production of Parade. She was subsequently nominated for her roles in Lestat and Scandalous as well.

She originated roles in the Broadway runs of City Of Angels, Falsettos, The Addams Family, Finding Neverland, And Tuck Everlasting.

Carmello also has been seen assuming leading roles in the recent national tour of Hello, Dolly!, the 1997 revival of 1776, The Scarlet Pimpernel, the 1999 revival of Kiss Me, Kate, Urinetown, Mamma Mia!, And Sister Act. Other notable credits include Michael John LaChuisa's musical Hello Again, Sweeney Todd, Elegies, and much more.

