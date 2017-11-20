ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, November 20- Happy Birthday, Jeremy Jordan!

Nov. 20, 2017  

Today we wish a very Happy Birthday to Broadway favorite, Jeremy Jordan!

Jordan landed his first Broadway show in 2009, Rock of Ages, which he left the same year to play the lead role of Tony in West Side Story. He next starred on Broadway as Clyde Barrow in the short-lived Bonnie & Clyde before his star-making performance as Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical.

Film credits include Joyful Noise opposite Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah and The Last 5 Years.

He is familiar to TV audiences having been a regular on NBC's hit series Smash, the voice of Varian for Tangled on the Disney Channel and for his current role on Supergirl. A performer who has sold out shows in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and London, Jordan has performed his solo cabaret show in clubs around the country.

Happy Birthday, Jeremy!

