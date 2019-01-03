VIDEO: On This Day, January 3- Happy Birthday, Telly Leung!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to Broadway's current Aladdin, Telly Leung!

Telly Leung is a New York City native who was recently named one of the "Out 100" by Out Magazine and "Faces To Watch" by The Los Angeles Times. His Broadway and national touring credits include In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei and Lea Salonga), Godspell, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, and Flower Drum Song.

In 2010, he starred as Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on "Glee," as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent."

Telly is featured on many original Broadway cast recordings and he has released two solo albums, I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) on Yellow Sound Label. For more information, please visit www.TellyLeung.com.

