VIDEO: On This Day, January 2 - Happy Birthday, Beth Malone!

On this day, we're wishing a very happy birthday to Broadway favorite, Beth Malone!

Beth Malone was nominated for a 2015 Tony Award and Grammy for her game-changing role of "Alison" in Fun Home. She was last seen on Broadway as The Angel in the Tony Award-winning revival of Tony Kushner's Angels In America.

Malone starred as the titular character in the world premiere of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, directed by Kathleen Marshall at the MUNY. She originated the role of "June Carter Cash" in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of "Betty Jean" in The Marvelous Wonderettes and "Alison" in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional include Fun Home (The Public Theater), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT) and Sister Act(Alliance Theatre).

On film, Malone can be seen in Taylor Hackford's The Comedian, co-starring opposite Robert DeNiro and Edie Falco. Other film credits include Hick with Eddie Redmayne, Twist of Faith, The Interview, and the upcoming Brittany Runs A Marathon opposite Jillian Bell. Beth appeared as the recurring character of 'Claudia Monarch' (a surrogate Rachel Maddow) on CBS' "Braindead." Other television credits include "Bull," "The Good Wife," "Reno 911," "Judging Amy," "Laying Low," "What's On?," "One Minute Soaps" and the Fox pilot "Second Nature." She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far.

